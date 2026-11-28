Passenger finds large bolt in vada served aboard Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat train
Video accompanying the post showed a half-eaten vada on a plate, with a large bolt lying beside it
Passenger Samarth Kodial found a large bolt in a vada served during his journey.
He flagged concerns over food quality and sought action from Indian Railways and IRCTC.
IRCTC said punitive action had been taken against the
A passenger travelling aboard a Vande Bharat train from Bengaluru to Belagavi found a large metal bolt in a vada served as part of the onboard meal, prompting the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to announce action against the concerned food service provider.
The passenger, Samarth Kodial, shared pictures and a video of the incident on X on November 27, raising concerns over food safety and quality aboard the train.
"A large bolt found in Vada in the Vande Bharath meal while travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi today. This is a huge lapse in food quality," he wrote, tagging the Railway Ministry, IRCTC and other railway grievance redressal handles.
The video accompanying the post showed a half-eaten vada on a plate, with a large bolt lying beside it.
Responding to the complaint, IRCTC expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the passenger and said strict punitive action had been taken against the concerned service provider.
"Taking serious note of the incident, strict punitive action has been taken against the concerned service provider," IRCTC said.
The corporation added that staff at the kitchen unit had been instructed to ensure strict adherence to prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
It also said concerned officials had been directed to conduct a thorough inspection of the kitchen and ensure that all equipment was properly checked before food preparation began to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.
The incident has once again raised questions about food quality and hygiene standards in meals served aboard Indian Railways trains.