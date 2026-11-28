Passenger Samarth Kodial found a large bolt in a vada served during his journey.

He flagged concerns over food quality and sought action from Indian Railways and IRCTC.

IRCTC said punitive action had been taken against the

A passenger travelling aboard a Vande Bharat train from Bengaluru to Belagavi found a large metal bolt in a vada served as part of the onboard meal, prompting the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to announce action against the concerned food service provider.

The passenger, Samarth Kodial, shared pictures and a video of the incident on X on November 27, raising concerns over food safety and quality aboard the train.

"A large bolt found in Vada in the Vande Bharath meal while travelling from Bengaluru to Belagavi today. This is a huge lapse in food quality," he wrote, tagging the Railway Ministry, IRCTC and other railway grievance redressal handles.

The video accompanying the post showed a half-eaten vada on a plate, with a large bolt lying beside it.