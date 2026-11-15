Vande Bharat travels 463 km with faulty brakes after railway staff ignore warnings

An empty Vande Bharat train travelled 463 km from Jharkhand to Uttar Pradesh in October despite its coaches' braking systems being ineffective, after railway staff allegedly ignored repeated warnings from two loco pilots.

The incident took place on 24 October when an empty Vande Bharat chair car rake was being moved from Hatia in Jharkhand to Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh using a freight locomotive. South Eastern Railway (SER) has ordered a probe into the lapses, which officials said posed a potential safety threat to other trains.

According to a 7 November order issued by the railway zone, the braking system of the Vande Bharat rake was supposed to be integrated with that of the freight locomotive pulling it.

However, the integration was not properly ensured. The problem was flagged by the train crew, but the rake was allowed to continue its journey.

The loco pilot conducted a brake feel and brake power test after departing Hatia, as required under existing instructions. During the test, he found that the train's braking power was "very poor and ineffective", the order said.

After reaching Ranchi, the loco pilot submitted a written complaint to the section controller and traction loco controller, reporting the problem. Despite this, the train was permitted to proceed.

Another loco pilot who operated the rake from Muri station also alerted the concerned controllers about the poor braking performance. He specifically reported that the brakes could not be applied by dropping the brake pipe pressure.

Railway staff took action only after the train reached Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) station in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district. An inspection there found that the braking systems of all the coaches had been isolated, rendering them ineffective.

The rake had travelled approximately 463 km using only the locomotive's brakes and regenerative braking, without the application of the coaches' braking systems, the order said.