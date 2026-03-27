Worms in curd on Vande Bharat: IRCTC targets Amul after ministry reprimand

The sheen of India’s premium Vande Bharat service has taken another hit after live worms were allegedly found in packaged Amul curd served to passengers aboard the Patna–Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express — raising uncomfortable questions about what exactly travellers are paying for when they shell out premium fares.

Tickets on the semi-high-speed service typically range from around Rs 1,200 to over Rs 2,500, depending on class and sector, positioning Vande Bharat as a flagship upgrade over conventional trains. The expectation is not merely speed, but also airline-style hygiene and service standards. Instead, at least seven passengers on the 15 March service reportedly discovered moving insects inside a sealed curd container served with dinner.

Following a sharp rebuke from the railway ministry, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said on Friday it has summoned dairy major Amul to explain the “grave quality concerns”.

“IRCTC has viewed the complaints very seriously about the quality of Amul curd served in Patna-Tata Vande Bharat train,” the corporation said in a statement, adding that penalties have been imposed and contract termination proceedings initiated against service provider Krishna Enterprises.