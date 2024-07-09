Patanjali has stopped sale of 14 products, tells Supreme Court

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, owned by Baba Ramdev and his disciple Acharya Balakrishna, informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 9 July, that it has ceased selling 14 specific products discussed in court in the false advertisement case against the brand.

The company also stated that it has withdrawn all misleading advertisements and taken steps to ensure these ads are removed from social media platforms.

The development comes during a hearing on the contempt of court case filed against Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurveda MD Balakrishna by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), with reference to the misleading advertisements.

Patanjali Ayurved told the apex court that it had stopped sale of the 14 products following the suspension of their manufacturing licences by the Uttarakhand State Licensing Authority in April, in compliance with a court order.

Patanjali’s counsel further stated that media platforms have been instructed to remove advertisements for these 14 products.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta presided over the case, and were informed that Patanjali has instructed all its franchise stores to withdraw these products from their shelves.

In turn, the IMA informed the Supreme Court that an apology from the Association’s president for his controversial remarks regarding the Patanjali case has been sent to the media and published in the IMA’s monthly journal and on its website.

The court has now scheduled the next hearing for 6 August.