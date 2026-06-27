Patna court extends Khan Sir's protection from arrest till 30 June
Educator named in FIR linked to firing outside his coaching institute; matter posted for arguments on Tuesday
A court in Patna on Saturday extended its order restraining coercive action against educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with a firing incident outside his coaching institute, till the next hearing on 30 June.
The case stems from an incident earlier this month in which Khan Sir's coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. His security guards are accused of opening fire during the violence.
Khan Sir was named in the FIR, and the court had granted him protection from arrest on 9 June.
During Saturday's hearing, the investigating officer submitted the updated case diary, following which the court deferred the matter for arguments till Tuesday.
"The updated case diary has been submitted by the investigating officer. The matter has been listed for arguments on Tuesday, and the 'no coercive action' order against Khan Sir will remain in force till then. The final hearing is expected to take place on that day," his counsel Arvind Kumar Mouar told reporters.
Mouar said the case involving Khan Sir's security guards, arising out of the same incident, has also been listed for hearing on Tuesday.
He added that Khan Sir was cooperating with the police and the investigating officers.