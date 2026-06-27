Patna court extends Khan Sir's protection from arrest till 30 June

A court in Patna on Saturday extended its order restraining coercive action against educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with a firing incident outside his coaching institute, till the next hearing on 30 June.

The case stems from an incident earlier this month in which Khan Sir's coaching institute was allegedly vandalised by a group of miscreants. His security guards are accused of opening fire during the violence.

Khan Sir was named in the FIR, and the court had granted him protection from arrest on 9 June.