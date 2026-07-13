Patna court grants bail to Khan Sir in coaching institute firing case
Two arrested security guards also granted bail as investigation into 2 June firing and vandalism incident continues
A court in Patna on Monday granted anticipatory bail to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the firing case linked to an attack on his coaching institute earlier this month.
The Patna Civil Court also granted anticipatory bail to three staff members of the institute and regular bail to two security guards who had been arrested in the case, defence counsel Arvind Kumar Mouar said.
"The court first allowed Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea, followed by that of his three staff members. The two security guards, who were in judicial custody, have also been granted bail," the lawyer told reporters.
The court had reserved its order on 8 July after hearing final arguments from both sides. The verdict, initially expected on 11 July, was deferred to 13 July as the district judge was on leave.
The case stems from an incident on 2 June when a group of 15 to 20 people allegedly vandalised Khan Global Studies (KGS) in Patna and pelted stones at the premises.
According to the police, the institute's two security guards opened fire during the incident. The guards were subsequently arrested and allegedly told investigators that they had fired on Khan Sir's instructions. Based on their statements, police named the educator in the FIR under charges including attempt to murder and provisions of the Arms Act.
Investigators have seized the weapons allegedly used in the firing and sent them for forensic examination. Both guards had remained in judicial custody until Monday's bail order.
Khan Sir has denied the allegations, maintaining that the firing was an act of self-defence after the institute came under attack. He has also described the case as a conspiracy to defame him.
Soon after the incident, Khan Sir alleged that people associated with a rival coaching institute were behind the attack on KGS. Members of the rival institute, however, accused him of staging the incident himself.
Police are continuing to investigate the vandalism, the firing by the security guards and the competing claims made by both sides.
With PTI inputs