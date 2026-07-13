Patna court grants bail to Khan Sir in coaching institute firing case

A court in Patna on Monday granted anticipatory bail to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the firing case linked to an attack on his coaching institute earlier this month.

The Patna Civil Court also granted anticipatory bail to three staff members of the institute and regular bail to two security guards who had been arrested in the case, defence counsel Arvind Kumar Mouar said.

"The court first allowed Khan Sir's anticipatory bail plea, followed by that of his three staff members. The two security guards, who were in judicial custody, have also been granted bail," the lawyer told reporters.

The court had reserved its order on 8 July after hearing final arguments from both sides. The verdict, initially expected on 11 July, was deferred to 13 July as the district judge was on leave.

The case stems from an incident on 2 June when a group of 15 to 20 people allegedly vandalised Khan Global Studies (KGS) in Patna and pelted stones at the premises.