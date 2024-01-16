Pilot assault case: Accused released on bail, was en route to Goa for honeymoon

Sahil Kataria, the 28-year-old who assaulted an IndiGo airlines pilot following a 13-hour flight delay, has been released on bail and was served a notice under Section 41 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an official said on Tuesday, 16 January.

According to police, Kataria, a resident of Amar Colony in South Delhi, runs a stationery and toy shop and was en route to Goa with his wife for their honeymoon when the incident occurred on Sunday, 14 January.

The long delay seemed to have triggered frustration, culminating in an altercation with the pilot inside the aircraft.

The pilot had filed a complaint against Kataria following which the Delhi Police registered an FIR.