Plight of Muslims in Maharashtra worse than OBCs, Marathas: Former MP Hussain Dalwai

With barely 2-3 per cent of Muslims graduating and hardly 2-2.5 per cent getting jobs in the government or private sector, the plight of the community in Maharashtra is worse than that of the Other Backward Calsses (OBCs) or Marathas, making a strong case for quotas in jobs and education, which is on the agenda for Maulana Vichar Manch president and ex-MP Hussain Dalwai, who has convened a national-level Muslim Rights Conference on 28 October.

Addressing the media, Dalwai said though Muslims comprise around 11.5 per cent of Maharashtra’s population, their representation in education and jobs is minimal. He added that the number of Muslims living below the poverty line (BPL) was the highest among all other communities.

Dalwai also said nearly 75 per cent of children in the 6-14 age group drop out of school within the first few years, and barely 2-3 per cent are able to graduate or obtain higher education. Consequently, they hold hardly 2-2.5 per cent of jobs in the government and private sector.