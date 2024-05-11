PM Modi, CM Patnaik two sides of same coin: Jairam Ramesh

"Will the PM apologise for misleading the people of the state by having his party sit in the opposition ranks while colluding with the ruling BJD?" he added.

The Congress leader also mentioned the 2023 Balasore train accident and accused the government of not taking any corrective actions after that.

"Why has nothing changed after the Balasore train accident? 293 people were killed and over a 1,000 injured in the horrific collision of three trains in Balasore last year. While three railway officials were eventually held responsible, one can hardly absolve the central government of their role in this mishap," he said.

He claimed that the railways is struggling with high staff vacancies and, in a reply to an RTI, it admitted there were 2.74 lakh vacancies, including 1.7 lakh vacancies in the safety category. The Congress has promised to fill vacancies in 30 lakh government jobs, Ramesh said.

"A similar accident had occurred in May 2022 due to improper wiring and a cable fault, but the railway ministry did not implement any corrective measures. The Modi sarkar clearly has blood on their hands. After a disaster of this scale, why are staff vacancies still rampant in the railways?" he said.

Ramesh, who was Union environment minister during the Congress-led UPA government, also accused the BJP of diluting forest rights of tribal communities.

He said rights given to tribal communities under the Forest Rights Act passed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2006 were undone when the Modi government introduced the Forest Conservation Amendment Act last year.

"The new Act undermines the Forest Rights Act of 2006, doing away with provisions for the consent of local communities and other statutory requirements for forest clearance in vast area. The intention, of course, is to hand over our forests to the prime minister's corporate friends," Ramesh added.