PM Modi talks about OBCs but is afraid of caste census: Rahul Gandhi

Reading out the welfare schemes launched by the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh, Rahul explained that the Congress party runs its government for the poor, adivasi, Dalits and OBCs, but the BJP runs a government for corporates.

“When Narendra Modi ji presses the remote control button, Adani gets the contract of Mumbai airport and Indian Railways. If we press the button, the farmer gets money in his account, English medium schools are established. If BJP presses the button, the public sector gets privatised, your water, forests and land are handed over to Adani,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at Pratidin Media Conclave on Sunday, Gandhi took a jibe at Gautam Adani, and termed him a “friendly monopolist” created by the BJP for personal gains.

“The BJP has basically created a friendly monopolist. His name is Adani, a name I assume you've heard. They have created this gentleman and are essentially handing over the key industries of our country to this gentleman and he controls a significant chunk of the media in this country. There are other monopolists, but this is the main man,” he said.

"When I asked him (PM Modi) what is your relationship with Adani, my Lok Sabha membership was suspended," Gandhi added