PM Modi wins from Varanasi for 3rd consecutive term, victory margin lowest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the third consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai by over 1.5 lakh votes, according to the media reports on Tuesday, 4 June.

In third place, Bahujan Samaj Party's Ather Jamal Lari finished nearly 5.8 lakh behind the prime minister, the NDTV reported.

Rai was initially leading the PM by 6,223 votes. But as the day wore on, the PM finally finished with over 6.12 lakh votes, the NDTV reported.