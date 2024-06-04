PM Modi wins from Varanasi for 3rd consecutive term, victory margin lowest
This time PM's victory margin is 1,52,513, which is less than his victory margins in 2019 and 2014
Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the Varanasi seat for the third consecutive term by defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai by over 1.5 lakh votes, according to the media reports on Tuesday, 4 June.
In third place, Bahujan Samaj Party's Ather Jamal Lari finished nearly 5.8 lakh behind the prime minister, the NDTV reported.
Rai was initially leading the PM by 6,223 votes. But as the day wore on, the PM finally finished with over 6.12 lakh votes, the NDTV reported.
The victory margin of Modi this time is 1,52,513, which is less than his victory margins of 2019 and 2014.
In 2019, Modi's victory margin was 4,79,505. He defeated SP's Shalini Yadav that time while Congress' Ajay Rai was the runner up.
In 2014, Modi had won by a margin of 3,71,784 votes when he defeated AAP's Arvind Kejriwal.
This time, the BJP leaders were claiming that PM Modi's victory margin will create a record.
With PTI inputs
