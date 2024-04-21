PM Modi wants Chinese goods to be sold in India, claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, 20 April, claimed that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about 'Make in India', he has "destroyed" MSMEs through demonetisation and GST as he wants Chinese goods to be sold in the country and billionaires profit from it.

He also said the BJP government has created "two types of martyrs" and asserted that if voted to power, the Congress will scrap the Agniveer scheme.

At an election meeting in Amroha also attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, the former Congress chief alleged that PM Modi worked with full vigour for 15-20 billionaires in the past 10 years.

By diverting people's attention, the "entire wealth of India was handed over to these people. Narendra Modi ji has waived loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of the billionaires", he claimed.

"They have waived the loans of 10-15 people. Narendra Modi ji has given lakhs of crores to the billionaires. Today, the situation is such that 22 people possess wealth equal to that of 70 crore Indians... Two Indias have been created," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Where does the money come from? It comes from the GST... These billionaires sell Chinese items in India. On one hand, Narendra Modi talks about 'Make in India' and on the other, he implements demonetisation and GST on people who can make in India -- the small traders and artisans -- and destroys them."