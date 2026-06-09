PM SHRI row: Kerala minister says LDF signed MoU, accepted Rs 93 crore

PALAKKAD (Kerala), 9 June: Kerala General Education Minister N. Samsudheen on Tuesday said the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government had signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for implementing the PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme and had received Rs 93 crore under the programme.

Rejecting allegations by the opposition that the UDF government was spreading misinformation on the issue, Samsudheen said the facts surrounding the scheme were clear and documented.

"The previous government signed the MoU with the Centre. That is a fact and cannot be denied. Rs 93 crore was also released by the Centre in connection with the scheme during the previous LDF government's tenure," the minister told reporters.

His remarks came amid a political row over the implementation of the centrally sponsored school modernisation programme in Kerala.

UDF says stand unchanged

Samsudheen said the Congress-led UDF government's political position on the PM SHRI scheme remained unchanged and reiterated reservations over certain conditions attached to the programme.

He said the issue would be discussed further within the ruling coalition before any final decision was taken.

The minister also clarified that the present government had not entered into any fresh agreement with the Centre and noted that unilaterally withdrawing from an MoU signed jointly by the state and central governments was not a straightforward process.

"When objections were raised earlier, the scheme was not completely withdrawn. It was only kept in abeyance," he said.