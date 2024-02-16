PMLA case: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks interim bail to treat 'slow growing cancer'

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, an accused in a money laundering case, has moved a plea before a special court seeking interim bail for treatment of malignancy, which was revealed during tests conducted by private doctors.

The court passed an initial order for setting up a medical board to examine Goyal’s medical reports as ED sought time to respond to his interim bail plea.

Last month, special judge for cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) M G Deshpande had allowed Goyal (74) to undergo medical tests by private doctors.

In the plea moved on Thursday for interim bail, Jet Airways founder Goyal said malignancy was revealed during the tests undertaken by the private doctors.

As per his medical records, Goyal has small tumours in his intestine (common location for small tumours), called 'Neuro Endocrine Tumours' (slow growing cancer).

He also has a hiatus hernia of about 35 cm to 40 cm with severe reflux oesophagitis, which is a medical condition that occurs when the upper part of the stomach bulges through the diaphragm into the chest cavity.

It is suggested that the stomach will have to be brought down and prevent acid reflux by long-term medication or surgery.

His report also revealed a short segment of narrowing at the junction of the mid and lower esophagus, indicative of Barrett's esophagus, which is a pre-cancerous condition.

Goyal’s application said his biopsy was sent for histopathological analysis and immunohistochemistry.