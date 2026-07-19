Police clear Ken-Betwa project protest site in Madhya Pradesh after 15-day agitation

A 15-day protest against the Ken-Betwa Link Project and other development works in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district ended on Sunday after police cleared the demonstration site and transported protesters to their respective villages.

The agitation, led largely by tribal women, had been underway since 3 July on the banks of the Barana river near Kupi village. Protesters staged various forms of demonstration, including jal satyagraha, chita satyagraha (funeral pyre protest) and a symbolic faansi satyagraha, while protest leader Amit Bhatnagar had been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 11 days.

Protesters allege detentions

Protest leader Divya Ahirwar alleged that a heavy police contingent reached the site around 5 am on Sunday and detained Bhatnagar along with several protesters before he could address the media. She claimed the action was intended to suppress allegations of corruption worth Rs 400 crore in the implementation of the project.

However, Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Patle denied that any arrests or detentions had been made. He said protesters were transported by buses to their native villages, with those from Panna district taken back there and others dropped in Chhatarpur and nearby areas.

Patle said a team of doctors accompanied police and district officials to conduct medical examinations of those at the protest site.