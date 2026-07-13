Sardar Sarovar: Did MP trade away its Rs 7,669 crore claim under pressure?

Four years after formally seeking Rs 7,669 crore in compensation from Gujarat over losses arising from the Sardar Sarovar Dam Project, Madhya Pradesh has signed a one-time settlement agreeing to pay Gujarat Rs 231 crore instead.

The reversal has triggered a political row in the state, with the Congress accusing chief minister Mohan Yadav of abandoning Madhya Pradesh's financial claims under pressure from the Centre. The BJP, however, says the settlement substantially reduced the state's liability and finally resolved a four-decade-old inter-state dispute.

The one-time settlement (OTS), signed in New Delhi on 7 July by the chief ministers of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah and Union jal shakti minister C.R. Patil covers one component of the financial disputes arising from the Sardar Sarovar dam project. While the detailed terms have not been made public, the Centre has disclosed that Madhya Pradesh will pay Gujarat Rs 231 crore and Maharashtra Rs 27 crore under a revised financial adjustment.

Addressing reporters in Bhopal on 9 July, Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari said Madhya Pradesh had borne the greatest cost of the project, with more than 23,600 families across over 178 villages affected by submergence.

Patwari said the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had assessed the state's losses at Rs 7,669 crore after accounting for submerged forests, agricultural land, biodiversity loss and the displacement of tribal communities. Instead of pursuing that claim, he alleged, the present government had agreed to pay Gujarat.