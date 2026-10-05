Delhi Police officer named in sexual harassment allegations by women journalists promoted

Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat, who has been named in allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by women journalists during a protest against the Election Commission, was promoted to the rank of additional DCP on Monday.

The promotion comes amid complaints by three women journalists who alleged sexual harassment and misconduct by senior police officers during the protest at Jantar Mantar on 3 October.

As per media reports, Delhi Police has transferred the complaints to its Crime Branch for investigation.

The police had said on Sunday that three women journalists had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against police officers deployed on law-and-order duty during the protest in the New Delhi area on 3 October.

The complaints received by the New Delhi district were transferred to the Crime Branch for an independent and impartial investigation, the police said.

Protesters demand FIR

On Saturday evening, several independent journalists and social media influencers protested outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding registration of FIRs against the police officers named in the complaints.