Delhi Police officer named in sexual harassment allegations by women journalists promoted
ACP Vivek Bhagat promoted to additional DCP as Delhi Police investigates complaints linked to 3 October protest
Delhi Police ACP Vivek Bhagat, who has been named in allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct by women journalists during a protest against the Election Commission, was promoted to the rank of additional DCP on Monday.
The promotion comes amid complaints by three women journalists who alleged sexual harassment and misconduct by senior police officers during the protest at Jantar Mantar on 3 October.
As per media reports, Delhi Police has transferred the complaints to its Crime Branch for investigation.
The police had said on Sunday that three women journalists had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against police officers deployed on law-and-order duty during the protest in the New Delhi area on 3 October.
The complaints received by the New Delhi district were transferred to the Crime Branch for an independent and impartial investigation, the police said.
Protesters demand FIR
On Saturday evening, several independent journalists and social media influencers protested outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding registration of FIRs against the police officers named in the complaints.
The protesters also sought an FIR against an ACP. They alleged that despite the complaints, police had not immediately registered an FIR.
The issue subsequently drew political reactions, with Opposition leaders questioning the police's handling of the complaints.
Rahul Gandhi questions Delhi Police
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also raised questions over the Delhi Police's response to the allegations.
In a social media post, Gandhi said a woman journalist had accused a police officer of misconduct during the Jantar Mantar protest. He said hundreds of journalists had remained at the site for hours demanding registration of an FIR.
Gandhi questioned whether registering an FIR was a basic duty of the police.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reacted to the allegations, saying women journalists had accused police personnel of sexual harassment while reporting from the Jantar Mantar protest.
She alleged that FIRs had not been registered despite the journalists' protests and that no concrete action had been taken.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said women who participated in the peaceful protest had complained about the conduct of police personnel.
The Delhi Police, however, has said the complaints have been transferred to the Crime Branch for investigation.