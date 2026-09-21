Police officers who arrest without written grounds must face departmental inquiry: SC

SC says arrest without written grounds violates Article 22(1) and makes the arrest illegal.

Police officer responsible must face a departmental inquiry and possible service-record action.

Any re-arrest requires written grounds, senior approval and a magistrate’s permission.

The Supreme Court on Monday held that a police officer who arrests a person without furnishing the grounds of arrest in writing must face a departmental inquiry, with adverse findings potentially resulting in disciplinary action and an entry in the officer’s service record.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Atul S Chandurkar held that failure to furnish written grounds of arrest violates the constitutional safeguard under Article 22(1) and renders the arrest illegal. The court also laid down a procedure to be followed if the investigating agency seeks to re-arrest a person whose initial arrest was declared illegal.

The court said the grounds of arrest must be provided in writing, in a language understood by the accused, and furnished to the arrested person “as a matter of course without exception”. It reiterated that the safeguard is a fundamental right and not a mere procedural requirement.

A subsequent chargesheet or an order taking cognisance cannot validate an arrest that was unconstitutional at the outset, the court said. The principle applies to arrests under both the Indian Penal Code and special laws and is not dependent on the nature or gravity of the alleged offence.