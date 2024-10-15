Punjab: gram panchayat polls conclude; 2 firing incidents reported

Polling to elect gram panchayat members was concluded amid tight security arrangements in Punjab on Tuesday, 15 October, officials said.

Two incidents of firing were reported, they added.

Voting for the posts of sarpanch and panch started at 8:00 a.m. and concluded at 4:00 p.m., the officials said, adding that a voter turnout of more than 45 per cent was recorded.

The polling percentage is likely to go up once the data is compiled, they said.

After the polling, the votes will be counted at the polling stations, the officials said.

A firing incident was reported outside a polling booth in Sohan Sain Bhagat village in Tarn Taran district, leaving a man injured. Mandeep Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he was stated to be out of danger.

A police official said a scuffle took place between two groups, adding that the matter is being investigated.

Another firing incident was reported from Khudda village in Patiala district, leaving one person injured. A police official said 20–25 unidentified people arrived at a polling booth, allegedly manhandled the polling staff and took away a ballot box. Subsequently, they left the ballot box behind in a nearby field, the official said.

Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi, who visited the spot, demanded strict action in the matter.

In Ballagan village in Amritsar, two groups clashed and pelted stones at each other at a polling booth.

At a polling booth in Lohke Khurd village in Ferozepur's Zira, an unidentified person tried to throw ink on a ballot box. An official said the incident has been brought to the notice of senior officials for further action.