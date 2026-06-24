Lucknow fire: Post-mortems find smoke inhalation behind all 15 deaths
Autopsies found soot in victims' airways and signs of severe smoke inhalation, indicating that toxic fumes in the enclosed building caused the deaths
All 15 people who died in the devastating fire that engulfed a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area succumbed to suffocation caused by smoke inhalation, with post-mortem examinations indicating that toxic fumes rather than flames were responsible for the fatalities.
Doctors associated with the examination process said the autopsies found no evidence of major burn injuries or deep external wounds that could directly explain the deaths.
Instead, the examinations revealed signs consistent with severe smoke inhalation, including soot deposits inside the nasal passages and swelling around the faces and eyes of several victims.
“The post-mortem examination has revealed that all 15 victims died due to suffocation caused by smoke inhalation. No major burn injuries or grievous external wounds were found that could be attributed as the direct cause of death,” a senior doctor involved in the examinations told PTI on condition of anonymity.
Based on the findings, doctors concluded that all the victims died due to asphyxiation after inhaling large quantities of smoke.
The findings have been shared with the investigating agencies.
Explaining the cause of death, doctors said fires in enclosed spaces often become deadly because of smoke and toxic gases rather than direct exposure to flames.
“In enclosed spaces affected by fire, oxygen levels can rapidly decline while toxic gases accumulate, creating conditions that can lead to suffocation,” the doctor said.
“In many cases, trapped occupants do not get sufficient time or opportunity to escape. The deceased must have lost consciousness due to heavy smoke before their deaths,” he added.
Senior doctors noted that smoke generated by burning plastic, foam and other synthetic materials can contain poisonous gases such as carbon monoxide, which prevents the body from carrying oxygen effectively and can cause unconsciousness and death within a short period.
The fire broke out on Monday in a three-storey commercial building on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj.
The building housed an animation centre and other commercial establishments.
Fifteen people, most of them students, lost their lives in the blaze, while several others sustained injuries.
The tragedy sparked widespread outrage and prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to order a high-level investigation.
Authorities are examining possible violations of fire safety regulations, while the Lucknow Development Authority has issued notices over alleged building and regulatory violations.
The state government has also announced compensation for the families of the victims and directed officials to conduct inspections of educational institutions and commercial establishments across Uttar Pradesh to ensure compliance with fire safety norms.