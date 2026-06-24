Lucknow fire: Post-mortems find smoke inhalation behind all 15 deaths

All 15 people who died in the devastating fire that engulfed a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area succumbed to suffocation caused by smoke inhalation, with post-mortem examinations indicating that toxic fumes rather than flames were responsible for the fatalities.

Doctors associated with the examination process said the autopsies found no evidence of major burn injuries or deep external wounds that could directly explain the deaths.

Instead, the examinations revealed signs consistent with severe smoke inhalation, including soot deposits inside the nasal passages and swelling around the faces and eyes of several victims.

“The post-mortem examination has revealed that all 15 victims died due to suffocation caused by smoke inhalation. No major burn injuries or grievous external wounds were found that could be attributed as the direct cause of death,” a senior doctor involved in the examinations told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Based on the findings, doctors concluded that all the victims died due to asphyxiation after inhaling large quantities of smoke.

The findings have been shared with the investigating agencies.

Explaining the cause of death, doctors said fires in enclosed spaces often become deadly because of smoke and toxic gases rather than direct exposure to flames.

“In enclosed spaces affected by fire, oxygen levels can rapidly decline while toxic gases accumulate, creating conditions that can lead to suffocation,” the doctor said.