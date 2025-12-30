Post-vice presidential limbo: Dhankhar waits for his bungalow

Jagdeep Dhankhar may have vacated the vice-president’s chair in July, but months later, he appears stuck in a curious halfway house — formally out of office, informally very much part of familiar political and social networks.

Dhankhar — also the de facto chairperson of the Rajya Sabha in his capacity as vice-president — resigned on 21 July, the opening day of the monsoon session of Parliament, citing health reasons. The abrupt timing ensured instant speculation, and the absence of any detailed explanation since has allowed that speculation to flourish unchecked. What has not materialised, however, is the official residence routinely allotted to former vice-presidents.

By September, Dhankhar had vacated the vice-president’s enclave and moved into a private farmhouse in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area. The property belongs to Abhay Chautala, a senior leader of the Indian National Lok Dal and a member of one of Haryana’s most influential political families. Chautala, son of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, has long been a prominent Jat leader and a central figure in regional agrarian politics, with a career marked by electoral battles, factional splits and frequent run-ins with the BJP.

The living arrangement has not gone unnoticed in political circles. Dhankhar himself hails from Rajasthan’s Jat community and has often foregrounded his identity as a farmer’s son who rose through grit and loyalty rather than elite privilege.

That shared Jat social and political ecosystem — spanning western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana — has historically cut across party lines, and Dhankhar’s post-resignation choice of shelter fits neatly within that landscape.