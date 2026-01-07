Prakash Ambedkar accuses BJP of coercion to block opposition alliances in civic polls

VBA (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using coercive methods to prevent opposition parties from forging alliances for the upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference here, Ambedkar said several parties that had alliances at the state level were unable to replicate similar arrangements for the municipal corporation polls scheduled for 15 January.

“The BJP has struck selective alliances, but has used pressure and blackmail to stop others from joining hands. The BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have begun a process to challenge the very existence of these parties,” he alleged.

In Nagpur, except for the alliance between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, other major parties — including the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), the NCP and the VBA — are contesting the civic polls independently.