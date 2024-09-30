Prakash Karat back at CPI(M) helm; will it impact the INDIA bloc?

The CPI(M) has turned to veteran Prakash Karat, a three-term general secretary and Left hardliner, to steer the party until a full-time general secretary is elected next year — but there is unlikely to be any major change in its stance.

Karat's name was agreed upon by the Politburo, which met on Friday and Saturday, 27–28 September, following the demise of Sitaram Yechury, and the proposal was placed before its Central Committee on Sunday, 29 September.

Even as some leaders said there was a need to explore options for a younger face, sources said several senior leaders felt Karat had the experience to lead the party as they prepare for the next CPI(M) congress to be held in April 2025.

The CPI(M) Congress is held every three years to elect the Central Committee and to decide the party line.

While Karat's appointment has led to speculation about a possible change in the party's stance, especially on the issue of alliances, a leader who did not want to be named said they are not expecting any immediate change in the party line.

"The CPI(M) and its organisation have been working on the ground against communalisation and corporatisation. We are continuing with the approach of bringing together the secular-democratic forces," the leader said.

"In the party congress next year, the party line will be discussed in detail. Right now, there are upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, where the INDIA bloc will do well, as well as in Jharkhand," the leader said.

The CPI(M) has fielded a candidate each in the ongoing Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls as a part of alliances among INDIA bloc parties. It is also hoping to contest some seats in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Karat, an erudite writer and a staunch Marxist, is known for his emphasis on taking ideological positions — unlike Yechury, who was considered more pragmatic.