Press Club of India condemns ‘manhandling’ of UNI journalists
Body alleges use of force by police, seeks action against those responsible
The Press Club of India (PCI) on Saturday condemned the “manhandling” of journalists during the sealing of the United News of India (UNI) premises in the national capital following a high court order related to a land dispute.
In a statement, the PCI said several journalists working at the news agency claimed they were forcibly removed from their workplace by Delhi Police and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel and were not allowed to collect their personal belongings.
“The PCI expresses deep shock at the manhandling of journalists while at work at the United News of India premises… by police last evening following a court order regarding a land dispute,” the statement said.
Allegations of use of force
The PCI condemned what it described as “highhandedness” by authorities, alleging that even women journalists were subjected to force during the eviction process.
According to the statement, journalists had informed officials that the management had not communicated any directive to vacate the premises after the court order.
Despite this, they were allegedly removed from the office premises.
The PCI said such actions undermine the right to work and called for accountability.
“PCI urges the authorities to take prompt action against whoever was responsible for such misconduct,” the statement said, adding that this would help instil confidence among journalists.
The organisation emphasised that the right to work is a constitutional guarantee and expressed solidarity with the affected journalists.
UNI terms action ‘attack on media’
The UNI management described the sealing of its premises as an “unprecedented atrocity” and an “attack on freedom of media”.
The premises at 9, Rafi Marg were sealed by the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday, following a high court order.
The development has sparked concerns within the media fraternity over working conditions and institutional responses during enforcement actions.
Authorities have not yet issued a detailed response to the allegations.
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