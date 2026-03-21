Press Club of India condemns ‘manhandling’ of UNI journalists

The Press Club of India (PCI) on Saturday condemned the “manhandling” of journalists during the sealing of the United News of India (UNI) premises in the national capital following a high court order related to a land dispute.

In a statement, the PCI said several journalists working at the news agency claimed they were forcibly removed from their workplace by Delhi Police and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel and were not allowed to collect their personal belongings.

“The PCI expresses deep shock at the manhandling of journalists while at work at the United News of India premises… by police last evening following a court order regarding a land dispute,” the statement said.

Allegations of use of force

The PCI condemned what it described as “highhandedness” by authorities, alleging that even women journalists were subjected to force during the eviction process.