Preventing voters from casting their votes is also a crime: Akhilesh Yadav warns BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, 12 May warned the BJP not to come in the way of the public and said preventing voters from casting their votes is also a crime.

The Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahara, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur and the Bahraich constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will go the polls on Monday, 13 May.

Yadav said in a post in Hindi on X, "The BJP is warned not to come in the way of the public. Preventing voters from casting their votes is also a crime. The public has come to know about the conspiracy hatched by the BJP to prevent people from casting their votes by misusing power. BJP supporters are bent on violence..."