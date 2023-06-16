Priest accuses Char Dham admin body of gold scam worth Rs 125 crore

In a video reported by Navbharat Times on Thursday, Santosh Trivedi, the vice-president of Char Dham Tirth Purohit Samaj (a body of Char Dham pilgrimage priests), alleged that the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) had misappropriated gold worth Rs 125 crore.

The BKTC is the administrative body in charge of the Kedarnath temple.

Trivedi talked of finding the gold plate used in the Kedarnath sanctum sanctorum had been 'transformed' into brass. He alleged that the administration was involved in a scam. He further said that if this scam is not investigated, he will engage in "vigorous protest".