Prof. K.N. Panikkar: Historian, educator and beacon of secular thought

The passing away of Professor K.N. Panikkar is a big loss to Indian historiography, pedagogy, and public discourse. Born on 26 April 1936 in Guruvayur, Kerala, he was one of India’s most influential Marxist historians and a steadfast public intellectual. His rigorous scholarship illuminated the intersections of culture, colonialism, ideology, and popular consciousness, while his commitment to secularism and evidence-based inquiry resisted distortions of the nation’s past.

Panikkar completed his undergraduate studies in Kerala before earning his Master’s and doctorate from Rajasthan University. It was there that he met and later married his college mate Usha Bhargava (who predeceased him). The couple had two daughters.

After establishing himself as an exceptional teacher at Delhi University, Panikkar joined Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for Historical Studies in 1972. Alongside luminaries such as Bipan Chandra, Sabyasachi Bhattacharya, and S. Gopal, he helped build one of the most dynamic departments of modern Indian history in post-independence India.

Panikkar was renowned for his pedagogical brilliance, making intricate subjects vivid and accessible. His pioneering course on the 'History of Ideas in 19th-century India' redirected attention from prevailing economic and political emphases toward culture’s pivotal role in shaping human action and large-scale political movements.

Panikkar’s work critiqued colonial historiography’s reductive views of indigenous culture, instead highlighting how 19th-century Indian intellectuals forged modern paradigms without Western endorsement. Figures like Akshay Kumar Dutt and Lokahitawadi exemplified an autonomous modernity, while his explorations of traditional systems such as Ayurveda under colonial rule exposed the resilience and complexity of Indian knowledge traditions.