Project Tiger became reality only thanks to Indira Gandhi: Jairam

Project Tiger became a reality only because of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Congress said on Monday, adding that several tiger reserves are facing a "severe threat" today, some owing to the vagaries of climate change and some thanks to "ill-conceived projects being pushed through in the name of infrastructure".

Congress MP and former Union environment minister Jairam Ramesh noted that since 2010, 29 July has been celebrated as International Tiger Day across the world.

"This day owes much to the great success of Project Tiger, launched from Corbett National Park on 1 April, 1973. Initially, there were nine tiger reserves identified under the project but today there are 55," he said.