Protest erupts into late-night clashes as BHU student–proctor row turns violent
What started as a heated argument swiftly devolved into stone-pelting, with security personnel and proctorial staff among those targeted
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) witnessed a night of chaos on Tuesday, 2 December after a tense exchange between protesting students and members of the Proctorial Board escalated into violence, prompting an extensive security deployment across the campus.
The confrontation began at the Birla Hostel complex, where students had been staging a prolonged sit-in over unresolved grievances. The situation intensified when the Proctorial Board approached the group, reportedly to negotiate or disperse them. What started as a heated argument swiftly devolved into stone-pelting, with security personnel and proctorial staff among those targeted. Authorities have yet to confirm the number or severity of injuries.
In response, the campus was placed under a heavy security blanket, with multiple units of local police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) stationed at key entry points and around Birla Hostel. The unprecedented presence effectively turned large parts of BHU into a secured zone as officials worked to prevent further flare-ups.
University authorities have so far declined to specify the students’ demands or the precise trigger for the evening’s violence, though tensions have been simmering for days. The atmosphere remains fragile, with officials monitoring the situation and attempting to identify those involved in the clashes.
The unrest comes against the backdrop of tightened security measures introduced after the gang rape of an IIT-BHU student last year. Restrictions include multiple barricades and movement curbs after 10 p.m., which institute administrators say are intended for student safety. However, many BHU students have criticised the measures, arguing that they hinder routine movement around the campus.
Tensions spiked again on Sunday night when IIT students returning to their hostel were stopped at the Birla intersection. An argument broke out after some BHU students allegedly questioned them about their institute affiliation, resulting in one IIT student being slapped. The dispute quickly spiralled into a violent clash before police intervened.
Outraged by the incident, students from IIT’s Rajputana Hostel launched a protest. When police blocked their march towards Birla Hostel, they redirected to the Director’s Office, where they staged a sit-in. IIT Director Professor Amit Patra arrived at around 4 a.m. to reassure them, promising action and improved safety measures.
The protesting IIT students have since submitted three key demands: stronger security across the IIT campus, proper medical care for those injured, and strict disciplinary action against those involved in Sunday’s altercation.
With tension still running high across BHU and IIT-BHU zones, authorities remain on alert as efforts continue to restore calm and address the concerns raised by students on both sides.
With IANS Inputs
