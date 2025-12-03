Protest erupts into late-night clashes as BHU student–proctor row turns violent

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) witnessed a night of chaos on Tuesday, 2 December after a tense exchange between protesting students and members of the Proctorial Board escalated into violence, prompting an extensive security deployment across the campus.

The confrontation began at the Birla Hostel complex, where students had been staging a prolonged sit-in over unresolved grievances. The situation intensified when the Proctorial Board approached the group, reportedly to negotiate or disperse them. What started as a heated argument swiftly devolved into stone-pelting, with security personnel and proctorial staff among those targeted. Authorities have yet to confirm the number or severity of injuries.

In response, the campus was placed under a heavy security blanket, with multiple units of local police and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) stationed at key entry points and around Birla Hostel. The unprecedented presence effectively turned large parts of BHU into a secured zone as officials worked to prevent further flare-ups.

University authorities have so far declined to specify the students’ demands or the precise trigger for the evening’s violence, though tensions have been simmering for days. The atmosphere remains fragile, with officials monitoring the situation and attempting to identify those involved in the clashes.