Farmers' protest: 'Dilli Chalo' stir to resume 6 March

The 'Dilli Chalo' stir will resume on 6 March, farmers' protest leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Sunday, 3 March.

Pandher was speaking to media after a bhog ceremony held in honour of martyred protester Shubhkaran Singh, in Punjab's Bathinda town.

He said both the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) have decided that farmers from across the country will march to Delhi on 6 March.

Those camping at the Punjab–Haryana borders will protest at the barricaded Khanauri and Shambhu border points, since restrictions have been imposed on protesters from going to Delhi.

"We have not blocked the roads," he added, implying that it was the government(s) doing that.

He told the media that on 10 March, the protestors will also move to block rail tracks across the country from 12 noon to 4 pm.