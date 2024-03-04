Farmers' protest: 'Dilli Chalo' stir to resume 6 March
A nationwide 'rail roko' has been called for 10 March too by the KMM and SKM combine
The 'Dilli Chalo' stir will resume on 6 March, farmers' protest leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Sunday, 3 March.
Pandher was speaking to media after a bhog ceremony held in honour of martyred protester Shubhkaran Singh, in Punjab's Bathinda town.
He said both the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) have decided that farmers from across the country will march to Delhi on 6 March.
Those camping at the Punjab–Haryana borders will protest at the barricaded Khanauri and Shambhu border points, since restrictions have been imposed on protesters from going to Delhi.
"We have not blocked the roads," he added, implying that it was the government(s) doing that.
He told the media that on 10 March, the protestors will also move to block rail tracks across the country from 12 noon to 4 pm.
The protesters had called a 'Dilli Chalo' march last month, to press the government to accept their demands, highlighting in particular a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.
With the deadlock continuing, the protesters had on 23 February decided to suspend the 'Dilli Chalo' march till 29 February, as some talks were held.
Later, plans for the march were suspended till 3 March, as various groups of allies mourned Shubhkaran Singh.
Protesters from Punjab have been camping at the Khanauri and Shambhu points on the Punjab–Haryana border since 13 February, ever since their initial march to the national capital was stopped by security personnel.
