Protests erupt in Kashmir’s Shia areas over US–Israel strikes on Iran

Protests broke out in parts of Kashmir on Friday as demonstrators in several Shia-dominated areas voiced opposition to the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, officials said.

Small gatherings were reported in localities including Magam and Budgam, where protesters raised slogans condemning the actions of the United States and Israel and expressed support for Palestine. Authorities said the emonstrations had remained peaceful so far.

Anticipating unrest on the last Friday of Ramzan, the administration imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley earlier in the day. Officials said the measures, including curbs on public assembly, were introduced as a precaution to maintain law and order, particularly in areas with a significant Shia population.