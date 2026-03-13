Protests erupt in Kashmir’s Shia areas over US–Israel strikes on Iran
Authorities impose restrictions in Srinagar and parts of the Valley on the last Friday of Ramzan amid fears of demonstrations; Jamia Masjid closed
Protests broke out in parts of Kashmir on Friday as demonstrators in several Shia-dominated areas voiced opposition to the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran, officials said.
Small gatherings were reported in localities including Magam and Budgam, where protesters raised slogans condemning the actions of the United States and Israel and expressed support for Palestine. Authorities said the emonstrations had remained peaceful so far.
Anticipating unrest on the last Friday of Ramzan, the administration imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley earlier in the day. Officials said the measures, including curbs on public assembly, were introduced as a precaution to maintain law and order, particularly in areas with a significant Shia population.
The last Friday of Ramzan, observed as Juma-tul-Vida, is also marked by many Muslims as Youm-ul-Quds, a day dedicated to expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Officials said they expected the possibility of anti-Israel demonstrations following congregational prayers.
Authorities also closed the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar, preventing worshippers from offering prayers there.
Responding to the closure, Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said the mosque had once again been shut on the last Friday of Ramzan, when thousands traditionally gather for prayers.
In a post on social media, he said it was the seventh consecutive year that worshippers had been denied permission to pray at the mosque on the occasion. Drawing a comparison with developments in Jerusalem, he said the closure was painful for many believers and criticised the decision to lock the mosque during the holy month.
Officials said the overall situation across the Valley was being monitored closely to ensure that any gatherings remained peaceful.
With PTI inputs