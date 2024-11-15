PSC exam date protest: Students call off stir after UPPSC announces new schedule

Candidates called off their five-day stir on Friday, a day after the UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission) agreed to their demand that the Provincial Civil Services (PSC) preliminary examination should be held on a single day.

The UPPSC also announced on Thursday that it would form a committee on the review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) exams to ensure transparency and fairness.

The students had been agitating since 11 November to demand that the PSC and RO-ARO preliminary exams be held on a single day. The UPPSC on Friday announced that the PCS preliminary exam 2024 would be held on 22 December in two shifts.

Giving this information, UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar said earlier, the PCS preliminary examination was proposed for 7 and 8 December. Now, it will be conducted on 22 December in two sessions — in the first session from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and in the second session from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Agreeing to the demands of aspirants after protests, the UPPSC on Thursday postponed the RO and ARO exams, and announced that it will hold the PCS Preliminary Exam-2024 on the old pattern on a single day.

Despite the announcements, 10-15 people are still sitting on dharna in front of the UPPSC office. The police said they will find out who these people are.

ACP (Civil Lines) Shyamjeet Singh said student leader Pankaj Pandey has formally announced the end of the agitation. But some people are still sitting in front of the commission.

Pandey said, "The government has accepted one demand and 90 per cent of our work has been done in the second demand. That will happen when the committee report comes.