UPPSC postpones RO, ARO exams; to hold PCS preliminary exam on single day

Agreeing to the demands of aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday postponed the review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) exams, and announced that it will hold the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam 2024 following the old pattern on a single day.

The commission also announced that it will form a committee on RO and ARO exams to ensure its transparency and fairness.

While the announcement of conducting the PCS preliminary exam on a single day brought happiness to some candidates, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams appeared a bit disappointed. The protesters said they would continue the agitation until a decision was taken on the RO and ARO exams.

On the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the UPPSC has decided to postpone the RO and ARO exams and hold the PCS preliminary exam according to the old pattern, commission secretary Ashok Kumar said in Prayagraj (Allahabad) outside the UPPSC office.

The committee for the RO and ARO exams will study all aspects in detail and submit its report soon so that the "purity and credibility" of these examinations can be ensured, he said.

Kumar also said in view of the incidents of paper leaks in many parts of the country in recent months, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to ensure the "purity and transparency" of the selection examinations. For this reason, the commission had announced it would conduct the proposed PCS and RO/ARO examinations in multiple shifts in December.