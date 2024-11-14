UPPSC postpones RO, ARO exams; to hold PCS preliminary exam on single day
Commission also announces formation of a committee on RO and ARO exams to decide how they will be conducted
Agreeing to the demands of aspirants, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday postponed the review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) exams, and announced that it will hold the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) preliminary exam 2024 following the old pattern on a single day.
The commission also announced that it will form a committee on RO and ARO exams to ensure its transparency and fairness.
While the announcement of conducting the PCS preliminary exam on a single day brought happiness to some candidates, those preparing for the RO and ARO exams appeared a bit disappointed. The protesters said they would continue the agitation until a decision was taken on the RO and ARO exams.
On the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the UPPSC has decided to postpone the RO and ARO exams and hold the PCS preliminary exam according to the old pattern, commission secretary Ashok Kumar said in Prayagraj (Allahabad) outside the UPPSC office.
The committee for the RO and ARO exams will study all aspects in detail and submit its report soon so that the "purity and credibility" of these examinations can be ensured, he said.
Kumar also said in view of the incidents of paper leaks in many parts of the country in recent months, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to ensure the "purity and transparency" of the selection examinations. For this reason, the commission had announced it would conduct the proposed PCS and RO/ARO examinations in multiple shifts in December.
However, after the demand of the aspirants and the intervention of the chief minister, the PCS preliminary examination will now be held on a single day. This decision will bring great relief to lakhs of students who are preparing for this exam, a government spokesperson said.
"Conducting the exam on a single day will give the students confidence in the transparency and fairness of the examination process. Also, the report of the committee constituted by the commission will further strengthen the integrity of future examinations. There is a wave of happiness among the students after this decision and they are praising this quick decision of chief minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.
A number of aspirants are protesting outside the UPPSC office to press their demand for holding the exams in one shift. Aspirant Rahul Pandey said they will continue the agitation till a decision is taken on the RO and ARO exams. "We do not trust this announcement as no official notice has been uploaded on the Commission's website in this regard," Pandey said.
Another aspirant, Yogesh Singh, said, "Until an official notice is uploaded on the commission's website, we will not end our protest. We don't trust the announcements made through loudspeakers outside the UPPSC office."
Another aspirant said the government is following "divide and rule" policy and termed it a partial decision so that the PCS preliminary exam aspirants leave from the protest site.
When contacted, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said the government would work in the interest of the students and will also stand with them. "Decisions will be taken in the interest of the students," he added.
The decision to hold the PCS preliminary exam on a single day has been welcomed by some candidates, while those preparing for the RO and ARO exams expressed disappointment.
Dinesh Dwivedi, a PCS exam aspirant, believed conducting the RO and ARO exams on a single day would be challenging for the commission, as over 10 lakh candidates are expected to appear. "This is likely why the RO and ARO exams were postponed. We hope a decision will be made soon," he said.
Aspirant Madhu Yadav echoed similar concerns and urged the commission to take a decision on the RO-ARO exam. "Until a decision is made, the protest will continue," she asserted.
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav raised the demand in favour of the students during his Prayagraj visit earlier in the day. Those who talk of 'One Nation, One Election' cannot manage exams on a single day, Yadav said, attacking the BJP government.
"The moment the BJP understood electoral equations and that it was facing a certain defeat in the upcoming elections, it has stepped back and has accepted the demands of candidates but only partially," Yadav later posted on X. "This is today's youth and the government cannot take them for a ride. When one exam can be held, why not the other? Defeat in the election will be befitting treatment to the BJP. Employment will come only when the BJP exits (from power)," he signed off the post with #RO_ARO.
The commission had declared the dates of 7 and 8 December for the PCS preliminary exam, while 22 and 23 December were declared for the RO and ARO preliminary exams.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines