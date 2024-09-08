Public land for the rich and powerful

On 2 December 1992, four days before the Babri Masjid was demolished and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh dismissed by the Centre, the then Kalyan Singh government in UP passed an order to privatise precious nazul land in the state.

On 7 March 2024, the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath issued an ordinance reversing that order. In between the two decisions lies a tale of how prime properties in the state were cornered by influential people and the extent to which rules were bent for them.

Nazul land refers to parcels of land annexed by the British army from Mughal chieftains or zamindars. These plots, essentially State-owned land, were then leased out by colonial rulers and subsequent governments to individuals or organisations for a fixed period, anywhere between 15–99 years.

The lessees were, however, barred from altering the nature of the land, which meant they could neither sell the land nor build on it. The 1992 order altered the status quo. It allowed the lessee to get the land converted from leasehold to freehold by paying a fee, thereby enabling the transfer of ownership from the government to private entities.

The amended provisions allowed the government to impose half the market rate as a freehold fee for the transfer from lessees who had not flouted any of the conditions of the lease. Violators, though, were supposed to pay 100 per cent of the market rate.

The fee for group housing societies was 75 per cent (non-violators) and 150 per cent (violators). The fee for people who had put their land to commercial use was fixed at 150 per cent for non-violators and 250 per cent of the market rate for violators.

Of the thousands of beneficiaries in the state, one of the most prominent was the former RSS chief Rajendra Singh alias Rajju Bhaiya. The lease of K plot, Civil Station, spread over two acres in the posh Civil Lines area of Allahabad (now Prayagraj) was originally leased out to Rajju Bhaiya’s father and four others.