Public response to Cockroach Janata Party should worry government: Prashant Kishor
Jan Suraaj founder says popularity of satirical digital movement points to public distress over unemployment, corruption and rising prices, though its political impact remains uncertain
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday said the massive public response to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical online movement that has rapidly gained traction on social media, should be a matter of concern for the government as it reflects growing public anxiety over unemployment, corruption and rising prices.
The former election strategist said that while the initiative currently remains a social media campaign without an established organisational structure, the scale of support it has attracted points to deeper dissatisfaction among sections of the public.
“The response to the campaign should have the government concerned. It is indicative of a trust in the system giving way to anxiety,” Kishor told reporters.
‘Public distress driving support’
Asked about the sudden popularity of the campaign, Kishor said the movement's growth could not be viewed in isolation from prevailing economic and social concerns.
“The so-called party is being talked about because within no time of it hitting the Internet, nearly two crore people have signed up. Of course, as of now, the party has no organisational structure and not much is known about its objectives and leadership,” he said.
“It must be understood that there is public distress which has led to so many people associating themselves with the party. Problems like unemployment, corruption, price rise and non-availability of gas and fertilisers have created a situation in which so many people are endorsing this campaign,” Kishor added.
Political impact yet to be seen
When asked whether the movement could influence the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, Kishor said it was too early to draw conclusions about its electoral significance.
“That remains to be seen,” he said, while reiterating that the scale of engagement itself carried an important political message for those in power.
The Cockroach Janata Party emerged last week following controversy surrounding remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a court hearing. The remarks referring to “cockroaches” and “parasites” triggered widespread debate online before the Chief Justice clarified that his observations were directed at individuals entering the legal profession using “fake and bogus degrees” and had been misquoted.
Social media movement gains traction
Since its launch, the movement has gained widespread visibility through memes, satire and commentary focused on unemployment, education policy and alleged examination paper leaks.
The campaign has also faced disruptions on social media platforms. Its original X account was withheld in India on Thursday, following which supporters launched a new handle, “Cockroach Is Back”, carrying the slogan “Cockroaches Don't Die”.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke subsequently alleged in a post on X that the organisation's Instagram page, his personal Instagram account and the group's X handle had either been hacked or withheld. He said any content posted after those developments should not automatically be treated as an official statement of the movement.
Kishor's remarks add to the growing political attention surrounding the phenomenon, which has evolved from an online satire campaign into a broader conversation about youth discontent, governance and public trust in institutions.
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