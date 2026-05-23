Public response to Cockroach Janata Party should worry government: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday said the massive public response to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical online movement that has rapidly gained traction on social media, should be a matter of concern for the government as it reflects growing public anxiety over unemployment, corruption and rising prices.

The former election strategist said that while the initiative currently remains a social media campaign without an established organisational structure, the scale of support it has attracted points to deeper dissatisfaction among sections of the public.

“The response to the campaign should have the government concerned. It is indicative of a trust in the system giving way to anxiety,” Kishor told reporters.

‘Public distress driving support’

Asked about the sudden popularity of the campaign, Kishor said the movement's growth could not be viewed in isolation from prevailing economic and social concerns.

“The so-called party is being talked about because within no time of it hitting the Internet, nearly two crore people have signed up. Of course, as of now, the party has no organisational structure and not much is known about its objectives and leadership,” he said.

“It must be understood that there is public distress which has led to so many people associating themselves with the party. Problems like unemployment, corruption, price rise and non-availability of gas and fertilisers have created a situation in which so many people are endorsing this campaign,” Kishor added.