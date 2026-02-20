Public urinal, open bin beside home breach right to dignity, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that the presence of a public urinal and an uncovered garbage bin immediately next to a residential property violates a citizen’s fundamental right to live with dignity in a clean and healthy environment.

Justice Amit Bansal made the observation while hearing a petition filed by a lawyer who challenged the construction of an unauthorised open dustbin and urinal along the eastern wall of his home.

The petitioner argued that around 150 residents in the locality were using the bin for waste disposal and that repeated representations to officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had failed to improve sanitation or address the problem.