Pulling a girl's clothes, touching her shoulder conveys sexual intent: MP HC

Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld a district court’s order to prosecute a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, asserting that a man pulling the clothes of a girl and putting his hand on her shoulder shows his sexual intent.

The court made this assertion while hearing a plea challenging Mandsaur district court’s order to sentence a 22-year-old man to three years’

imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 4,000.

A bench headed by Justice Prem Narayan Singh said as per law, any prosecution for any offence under the POCSO Act requires a culpable mental stage on the part of the accused and the same shall be presumed by the special court in such type of offences.

"So far as the demurrer of sexual intent is concerned, at the time of incident, the appellant was a 22 years old person. He pulled the clothes of prosecutrix and put his hand on her shoulder. This conduct clearly signified the sexual instinct of the appellant,” the court said.