JU ragging death: 12 accused to be booked under POCSO Act

The homicide section of the detective department of Kolkata Police said on Friday that the 12 accused current and former students of Jadavpur University, arrested in connection with the death of a first-year student of the institute in August, will now be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The first-year student of Bengali honours had died after falling from the balcony of a students’ hostel on 10 August. It is suspected that he was a victim of ragging.

“It has been decided to add sections under the POCSO Act against the 12 accused in view of the fact that the deceased was below 18 years of age, and hence should be considered as a minor,” said a senior Kolkata Police official.