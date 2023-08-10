Pune court rules for NIA to take over probe into Maha ISIS Module case from ATS

District Sessions Judge S V Kachare passed an order to hand over the probe and custody of all the five accused arrested concerning the Maharashtra ISIS Module and terror attack plot case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Besides, the judge also ordered that the magisterial custody of the accused be surrendered to the NIA sleuths for further investigation and approved their transit remand to the central agency.

The NIA had, initially, moved an application before the court on Monday, August 7, seeking transfer of the investigation. The terror case was originally registered at Kothrud police station where all the five accused — identified as Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Yunus Khan and Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yakub Saki hailing from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh (MP), Kadir Dastagir Pathan arrested from Gondia, Seemab Kazi held from Ratnagiri, and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala — will be handed over to central agency.

A notification related to the case was issued by the government last week and, accordingly, on Aug 7 the NIA officials approached the Pune court to initiate the process. State ATS SP Jayant Meena said, “NIA has taken over the case from Maharashtra ATS.”