Punjab anti-sacrilege law gets governor’s nod; life term, Rs 25 lakh fine for grave offences
Bill on protection of Guru Granth Sahib now law; mixed political reactions
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has given assent to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, paving the way for stricter punishment for acts of sacrilege against the Sikh holy scripture, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.
The legislation, unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13, introduces enhanced penalties, including life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 25 lakh in serious cases.
Stricter punishment framework
Under the amended law:
Sacrilege offences attract a minimum of 7 years’ imprisonment, extendable up to 20 years, along with fines between Rs 2 lakh and ₹10 lakh
Offences involving criminal conspiracy to disrupt communal harmony can lead to imprisonment from 10 years up to life, with fines ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh
Attempts to commit sacrilege can result in 3 to 5 years of imprisonment and fines between Rs 1 lakh and ₹3 lakh
The law broadly defines sacrilege to include deliberate acts such as damaging, burning, defacing, theft of the Guru Granth Sahib, or actions through speech, writing or electronic means that hurt religious sentiments.
Investigation, oversight provisions
The Act mandates that investigations be conducted by police officers not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police.
It also requires the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to maintain a centralised register of printing, storage and distribution of ‘saroops’ (copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib, both physically and digitally.
Mann said the legislation marks a significant step towards safeguarding the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib and thanked the Sikh community.
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the law sends a clear message that sacrilege “will not be tolerated”.
Opposition, BJP reactions
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa welcomed the move but cautioned that “laws mean little without intent and action”, urging the government to ensure effective enforcement.
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar also supported the assent but called for a broader law covering sacrilege of all religious texts and consecrated idols.
Sacrilege of religious texts has been a highly sensitive issue in Punjab, with past incidents triggering widespread protests and political mobilisation.
The amendment builds on earlier legislative attempts by successive governments to impose stricter penalties, some of which did not receive presidential assent.
The latest development formalises one of the toughest legal frameworks in the state aimed at deterring acts seen as hurting religious sentiments.
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