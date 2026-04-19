Punjab anti-sacrilege law gets governor’s nod; life term, Rs 25 lakh fine for grave offences

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has given assent to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, paving the way for stricter punishment for acts of sacrilege against the Sikh holy scripture, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said.

The legislation, unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on April 13, introduces enhanced penalties, including life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 25 lakh in serious cases.

Stricter punishment framework

Under the amended law:

Sacrilege offences attract a minimum of 7 years’ imprisonment, extendable up to 20 years, along with fines between Rs 2 lakh and ₹10 lakh

Offences involving criminal conspiracy to disrupt communal harmony can lead to imprisonment from 10 years up to life, with fines ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh

Attempts to commit sacrilege can result in 3 to 5 years of imprisonment and fines between Rs 1 lakh and ₹3 lakh

The law broadly defines sacrilege to include deliberate acts such as damaging, burning, defacing, theft of the Guru Granth Sahib, or actions through speech, writing or electronic means that hurt religious sentiments.

Investigation, oversight provisions

The Act mandates that investigations be conducted by police officers not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police.