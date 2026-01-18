Punjab: Religious summons and political rehearsals

In Punjab’s political theatre, controversies rise and fade with remarkable speed. Yet, three weeks into the new year, one issue has dominated all others: chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s appearance before the Akal Takht.

The summons was the result of a cluster of controversies, largely rooted in Mann’s outspoken remarks, which the Akal Takht felt transgressed the sanctity of Sikh tradition. It also sought an explanation for a video that Mann and his party described as fabricated.

For Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party, this posed an unfamiliar test. Their initial response revealed their uncertainty; a party spokesperson even accused the Shiromani Akali Dal of using the SGPC as a political tool. Mann himself first insisted that he would appear only if the proceedings were broadcast live — a demand the Akal Takht rejected, unwilling to turn a solemn religious forum into a reality show. As the seriousness of the moment sank in, internal dissent faded, and Mann announced he would appear barefoot and submit his explanation.

History offers some perspective here. Four Punjab chief ministers, including Mann — and even late President Giani Zail Singh — have previously been summoned by the Akal Takht. What made this instance different was the venue. Mann was asked to appear before the Akal Takht Secretariat, not its fasil or platform, on the grounds that he is not an Amritdhari Sikh and was therefore termed a ‘pattit’ Sikh. This distinction opened a deeper fault line: can every non-Amritdhari Sikh be labelled thus?