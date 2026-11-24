Six years after breaking from the NDA over the contentious farm laws, Shiromani Akali Dal announced its ‘ghar wapsi’ and electoral alliance with BJP in Punjab

In the last assembly election SAD won three seats from and BJP two in the 117-member Assembly. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the two parties could win a solitary seat from Punjab

In recent months and weeks, the BJP has inducted leaders from SAD, AAP and the Congress to strengthen itself in the state

Fresh from victories in Bihar and West Bengal, the BJP is eyeing Punjab, one of the last big states to have eluded it. It was on 19 November 2021, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the repeal of the three farm laws, over which the Shiromani Akali Dal had walked out of the NDA in 2020. Six years later the BJP and SAD, on Tuesday 24 November, announced the revival of their alliance in Punjab at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru.

The two parties were in alliance from November 1996 till September 2020 with the BJP as the junior partner, contesting 23 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while the SAD contested the remaining 94. Both parties together were in government following elections in 1997, 2007 and 2012 in Punjab. While details over seat-sharing this time and the chief ministerial face of the alliance are eagerly awaited, the past holds some lessons.

The TDP walked out of the NDA in 2018, returning to its fold in 2024 and going on to sweep Andhra Pradesh. The Shiv Sena began as the senior alliance partner in Maharashtra and ended up split, swallowed and subordinated. The BJP’s embrace can often be warm but as allies have discovered, it can also be suffocating. In 1996, the BJP needed the Akalis to enter Punjab. In 2027, the Akalis need the BJP to remain relevant in Punjab. That is the real story of this alliance.

The Akalis, who once held 75 seats in the Punjab assembly, were reduced to 15 in 2017 and just 3 in 2022. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections it won only Bathinda and polled 13.42 per cent.