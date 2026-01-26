Punjab farmers roll out tractor marches against new power Bill

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday, 26 January carried out tractor marches at several locations across Punjab to press for multiple demands, most prominently the withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The SKM deliberately issued its call for mobilisation on Republic Day, the same date in 2021 when thousands of farmers protesting the now-repealed farm laws had breached barricades in New Delhi, clashed with police, and entered the Red Fort complex.

A key point of contention in Monday’s demonstrations was the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which farm unions argue will open the door to increased privatisation of the power sector, erode state control over distribution, and ultimately raise input costs for agriculture.

Farmer leaders say the Bill threatens subsidised electricity — a critical factor in irrigation — and reduces the autonomy of state electricity boards by enabling greater private participation in distribution networks. In addition, protesters demanded the withdrawal of the Seeds Bill, 2025, the repeal of labour codes, restoration of MGNREGA, and a legal guarantee for MSP on crops.