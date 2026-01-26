Punjab farmers roll out tractor marches against new power Bill
Protesters demand withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025 alongside MSP and labour reforms
Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday, 26 January carried out tractor marches at several locations across Punjab to press for multiple demands, most prominently the withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
The SKM deliberately issued its call for mobilisation on Republic Day, the same date in 2021 when thousands of farmers protesting the now-repealed farm laws had breached barricades in New Delhi, clashed with police, and entered the Red Fort complex.
A key point of contention in Monday’s demonstrations was the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which farm unions argue will open the door to increased privatisation of the power sector, erode state control over distribution, and ultimately raise input costs for agriculture.
Farmer leaders say the Bill threatens subsidised electricity — a critical factor in irrigation — and reduces the autonomy of state electricity boards by enabling greater private participation in distribution networks. In addition, protesters demanded the withdrawal of the Seeds Bill, 2025, the repeal of labour codes, restoration of MGNREGA, and a legal guarantee for MSP on crops.
In Hoshiarpur, members of the Doaba Kisan Committee took out a tractor march in Mukerian, beginning at the grain market in Bhangala and passing through Bhangala Chungi, Mata Rani Chowk, the sugar mill and the SDM office before returning to the starting point. The march was led by Avtar Singh Bobby, president of the committee’s Mukerian unit.
In Dasuya (Hoshiarpur), farmers on tractors moved through Verka Chowk, SDM Chowk, the grain market, Chungi Chowk and Balagan Chowk, concluding near Basra Hospital on Miani Road. At Garhdiwala, tractors travelled from the bus stand and Sarhala Morh to the Guru Aasra Ghar in Bahga village.
A similar mobilisation was held in Tanda, where more than 60 tractors rolled through the town under the leadership of Doaba Kisan Committee president Jangveer Singh Chauhan.
Addressing farmers at Tanda-Urmur, Chauhan and the committee’s general-secretary Prithipal Singh Guraiy criticised the Centre for “anti-farmer” decisions and accused it of promoting privatisation in cooperative and agricultural institutions. They also cautioned against the overpricing of fertilisers and demanded action against erring dealers.
In Moga’s Dharamkot, leaders including Sukh Gill (BKU-Totewal), Surat Singh (Hind Kisan Sabha), Sukhwinder Singh Bahramke (BKU-Rajewal) and Mandeep Singh (BKU-Punjab) joined the tractor march.
Officials said all demonstrations concluded peacefully, without any untoward incidents.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines