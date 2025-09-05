Punjab floods: Roads battered in Hoshiarpur; 13-km Beas embankment being considered
Officials say timely approval and execution of the proposal could safeguard vulnerable areas from future erosion and flooding
Floods across Punjab's Hoshiarpur district have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and homes, with more than 100 km of roads, with over 140 schools affected. The district administration has now sought permission for "scientific" desilting of the Beas River and the construction of embankments to prevent further erosion and damage to key infrastructure.
According to officials, over 101 km of Public Works Department (PWD) link roads, 54 km of PWD plan roads, and 117 km of Mandi Board roads have been damaged due to floodwaters.
At least 141 primary and upper primary schools have sustained damage to roofs, floors, plastering, boundary walls, and sanitation facilities. Reports of damage to household items have come in from 23 villages, primarily in the Garhshankar subdivision.
Deputy commissioner Ashika Jain said the administration has submitted a proposal to the principal secretary, Water Resources, for desilting work and embankment construction near the Sri Hargobindpur (Rara) bridge. She stressed the urgency of the request, citing environmental and infrastructural threats posed by changes in the river's flow.
“Heavy silt deposits and the formation of islands in the river have diverted its natural flow. Strong currents are now hitting embankments directly and causing severe damage,” Jain said. “This poses a serious threat to the bridge, adjoining villages and agricultural land.”
She said the desilting and proposed 13-km-long embankment work would be carried out under the supervision of the Forest and Wildlife Department, with an emphasis on long-term flood control and ecological stability.
Meanwhile, the overall toll of the floods in the district continues to rise. According to data shared by the administration:
168 villages have been declared flood-affected:
55 in Garhshankar
33 in Mukerian
26 in Tanda
27 each in Dasuya and Hoshiarpur
Nearly 8,322 hectares of crops have been damaged
2,465 people were stranded during the floods, of which 1,615 have been rescued
41 houses and 4 cattle sheds have been reported damaged
Five relief camps are currently operational, sheltering 941 people
Farms across low-lying areas in Tanda and Mukerian subdivisions have been submerged for days. Villages including Gandhowal, Rara Mand, Talhi, Salempur, Abdullapur, Mewa Miani, and Fatta Kulla in Tanda, as well as Motla, Haler Janardhan, Sanial, Kolian, Naushehra, and Mehtabpur in Mukerian, are among the worst affected.
Deputy commissioner Jain visited flood-hit villages Harta and Badla in Chabbewal late on Thursday night and reported extensive damage. She said teams led by sub-divisional magistrates have been formed to assess losses and process compensation for affected residents.
“These efforts are aimed not only at protecting human life and critical infrastructure but also at ensuring long-term flood management and environmental balance,” she added.
The district’s call for Beas River desilting is being seen as a proactive step toward flood mitigation, particularly in the face of repeated weather-related disasters. Officials say that timely approval and execution of the proposal could safeguard vulnerable areas from future erosion and flooding.
