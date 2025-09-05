Punjab floods: Roads battered in Hoshiarpur; 13-km Beas embankment being considered

Floods across Punjab's Hoshiarpur district have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and homes, with more than 100 km of roads, with over 140 schools affected. The district administration has now sought permission for "scientific" desilting of the Beas River and the construction of embankments to prevent further erosion and damage to key infrastructure.

According to officials, over 101 km of Public Works Department (PWD) link roads, 54 km of PWD plan roads, and 117 km of Mandi Board roads have been damaged due to floodwaters.

At least 141 primary and upper primary schools have sustained damage to roofs, floors, plastering, boundary walls, and sanitation facilities. Reports of damage to household items have come in from 23 villages, primarily in the Garhshankar subdivision.

Deputy commissioner Ashika Jain said the administration has submitted a proposal to the principal secretary, Water Resources, for desilting work and embankment construction near the Sri Hargobindpur (Rara) bridge. She stressed the urgency of the request, citing environmental and infrastructural threats posed by changes in the river's flow.

“Heavy silt deposits and the formation of islands in the river have diverted its natural flow. Strong currents are now hitting embankments directly and causing severe damage,” Jain said. “This poses a serious threat to the bridge, adjoining villages and agricultural land.”

She said the desilting and proposed 13-km-long embankment work would be carried out under the supervision of the Forest and Wildlife Department, with an emphasis on long-term flood control and ecological stability.