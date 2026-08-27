Punjab government services disrupted as three lakh employees join mass strike

Government services across Punjab were disrupted on Thursday after more than three lakh employees from various departments, boards and corporations went on mass casual leave over unpaid dearness allowance arrears and other long-standing demands.

Nearly four lakh pensioners joined the employees in staging day-long demonstrations outside government offices at the district, tehsil and block levels as part of the “Maha Hartal”.

The strike affected government hospitals, dispensaries and educational institutions. Emergency services were excluded from the shutdown, while markets, private establishments and public and private bus operations continued to function.

Employee unions claimed that DA arrears amounting to Rs 20,161 crore remained unpaid. Of this, they said Rs 6,000 crore had accumulated since 2021, while another Rs 14,161 crore related to the preceding period.

The employees are currently receiving DA equivalent to 42 per cent of their basic pay but maintain that the applicable rate should be 58 per cent.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann was scheduled to meet employee union leaders at the Punjab Armed Police complex in Jalandhar later in the day in an effort to resolve the dispute.

A day before the strike, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema held several meetings with employee associations in Chandigarh. Cheema heads the Cabinet subcommittee constituted to address issues concerning government employees.