Punjab govt announces cash reward for Goldy Brar, 27 other wanted gangsters

The Punjab government on Friday issued full-page newspaper advertisements announcing cash rewards ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for “credible and reliable” information leading to the arrest of 28 proclaimed offenders, including foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar.

The BJP, however, alleged that the Bhagwant Mann government had “completely failed” to curb gangster culture in the state, arguing that the public reward scheme itself reflected the deteriorating condition of the law and order machinery.

Several of the listed gangsters, whose names and photographs appear in the 'Gangster Free Punjab' advertisement, are believed to be operating from abroad. Prominent among them are Goldy Brar, Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, Rohit Godara, Balwinder Singh Doni, Gaurav Patyal and Mohammad Yaseen Akhtar, one of the suspects wanted in the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

The government has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for 14 gangsters and Rs 5 lakh for the remaining 14. Information can be shared via the helpline 93946-93946, with the identity of informers to be kept confidential, the advertisement said.

Among those carrying a Rs 10-lakh reward is Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar of Muktsar Sahib, who was designated a terrorist by India in 2024 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). A former member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Brar is currently associated with the Brar–Rohit Godara–Kala Jatheri network. He had travelled to Canada on a student visa and is believed to be in the United States at present.

Rohit Godara, a Rajasthan native who fled India and now operates from abroad, also figures in the list.