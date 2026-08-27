Punjab govt employees strike disrupts services, OPDs hit across state

Government work was disrupted across Punjab on Thursday as more than three lakh employees went on a statewide strike over pending dearness allowance (DA), implementation of the Old Pension Scheme and other demands.

More than 150 employee organisations under the banner of the Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch participated in the protest. Around 3.5 lakh pensioners also joined the agitation, according to employee bodies.

Government offices across the state recorded thin attendance, with many employees taking mass casual leave. Protesters also held demonstrations at district headquarters and other locations, raising slogans against the Bhagwant Mann-led government.

Public healthcare services were among the worst affected, with outpatient department (OPD) services suspended at several government hospitals and health centres.

In Hoshiarpur, the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association supported the strike by boycotting OPD services at the Civil Hospital and community health centres. District association president Dr Kultar Singh and general secretary Dr Muneesh Kumar said elective surgeries had also been postponed.

Emergency services, maternity and child care, emergency surgeries, treatment of admitted patients, medico-legal work and postmortems, however, continued, they said.

In Amritsar, doctors at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital staged a demonstration. Protesters said OPD services had been suspended, while emergency services remained operational.

Government 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' in Ferozepur were also shut.

Schools and colleges affected

Government schools in Hoshiarpur district remained closed after teachers and clerical staff observed mass casual leave, according to representatives of employee organisations.

Government College, Hoshiarpur, also reported thin student attendance as regular teaching and clerical staff participated in the protest. Ad hoc employees, however, remained on duty.

Employees from several departments, including the Deputy Commissioner's office, SDM and tehsil offices, education, irrigation, public works, agriculture, horticulture, civil health, industries, water supply and sanitation, excise and treasury departments, participated in the agitation.

Protests were also reported from Ludhiana, Phagwara and Jalandhar. State-owned bus services continued to operate.