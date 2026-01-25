Punjab: Media in the crosshairs

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has unleashed an aggressive campaign against the media that once amplified its rise. The crackdown — spanning state-run newspapers to YouTubers — began on 1 November 2025, when BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that a sheeshmahal (glass palace) had been built in Chandigarh for AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

The controversy of ‘Sheeshmahal 2.0’ centred on bungalow number 50, allotted to Mann as camp office and guest house. It is widely claimed that Kejriwal is a permanent resident here. Most newspapers splashed this on their front pages, alongside the party’s denial.

The state government took umbrage to the coverage. On 2 November, newspaper delivery trucks were stopped and searched under the pretext of looking for drugs and weapons. Nothing illegal was found. But by the time the vehicles were released, it was too late, and large sections of Punjab did not receive their newspapers (which ironically also carried chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s statement accusing the Opposition of misleading the public about his camp office).

Soon after, government ads to newspapers were abruptly stopped. While some reached an ‘understanding’ with the government, those that continued to face the freeze included the Punjab Kesari Group, one of the oldest and most influential in the state.