Punjab records 5,972 farm fires; penalties imposed in 2,219 cases

Punjab has recorded 5,972 stubble-burning incidents, with burning physically verified at 2,478 sites

Environmental compensation of Rs 1.12 crore has been imposed in 2,219 cases; Rs 40.55 lakh has been recovered

Authorities have registered 1,859 FIRs and initiated prosecution proceedings against supervisory officials in 35 cases

Punjab has recorded 5,972 stubble-burning incidents during the ongoing paddy harvest season, with authorities imposing environmental compensation in 2,219 cases, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s latest report.

The report, covering the period up to Sunday, puts the total compensation levied at Rs 1,11,85,000. Of this, Rs 40,55,000 has been recovered, leaving nearly two-thirds of the amount outstanding.

Enforcement teams inspected 5,616 farm sites across the state and physically confirmed stubble burning at 2,478 locations. Authorities have also registered 1,859 FIRs under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and made adverse ‘red entries’ in land records in 2,046 cases.

The figures come as North India faces severe air pollution, with the burning of crop residue remaining a seasonal concern.

Ferozepur recorded the highest number of reported incidents at 817, followed by Tarn Taran with 700 and Sangrur with 689. Patiala accounted for 396 incidents.

In Patiala, officials inspected 360 sites and confirmed burning at 227 locations. Environmental compensation was imposed in 167 cases, amounting to Rs 8.4 lakh, of which Rs 3.1 lakh has been collected.