Punjab records 5,972 farm fires; penalties imposed in 2,219 cases
Pollution board report puts compensation recovery at Rs 40.55 lakh, with Ferozepur reporting the most stubble-burning incidents
Punjab has recorded 5,972 stubble-burning incidents, with burning physically verified at 2,478 sites
Environmental compensation of Rs 1.12 crore has been imposed in 2,219 cases; Rs 40.55 lakh has been recovered
Authorities have registered 1,859 FIRs and initiated prosecution proceedings against supervisory officials in 35 cases
Punjab has recorded 5,972 stubble-burning incidents during the ongoing paddy harvest season, with authorities imposing environmental compensation in 2,219 cases, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s latest report.
The report, covering the period up to Sunday, puts the total compensation levied at Rs 1,11,85,000. Of this, Rs 40,55,000 has been recovered, leaving nearly two-thirds of the amount outstanding.
Enforcement teams inspected 5,616 farm sites across the state and physically confirmed stubble burning at 2,478 locations. Authorities have also registered 1,859 FIRs under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and made adverse ‘red entries’ in land records in 2,046 cases.
The figures come as North India faces severe air pollution, with the burning of crop residue remaining a seasonal concern.
Ferozepur recorded the highest number of reported incidents at 817, followed by Tarn Taran with 700 and Sangrur with 689. Patiala accounted for 396 incidents.
In Patiala, officials inspected 360 sites and confirmed burning at 227 locations. Environmental compensation was imposed in 167 cases, amounting to Rs 8.4 lakh, of which Rs 3.1 lakh has been collected.
The district also recorded 219 FIRs, 140 adverse entries in land records and 390 show-cause notices as part of the enforcement exercise.
Separately, the report listed 264 inspected farm sites across Punjab where pollution board officials found no evidence of stubble burning. It also noted differences between districts in the recovery of environmental compensation.
Action has extended to officials responsible for monitoring and prevention. Prosecution proceedings have been initiated against supervisory officials in 35 cases under Section 14 of the Commission for Air Quality Management Act.
However, the report recorded no charge-sheets or suspensions against nodal or supervisory officials so far.
With IANS inputs