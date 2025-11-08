Punjab: Tarn Taran SSP suspended days before bypoll after Akali Dal complain

Merely three days before scheduled voting in Punjab’s Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll, the Election Commission on Saturday suspended district SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) Ravjot Kaur Grewal. She had taken charge only in September.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has been given additional charge of Tarn Taran SSP with immediate effect, an official statement said. The EC did not specify the reason for Grewal’s suspension, but the action follows repeated complaints by SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Badal had accused Grewal of misusing the police to lodge “false FIRs” against Akali leaders and workers to obstruct their campaigning for the 11 November bypoll. Welcoming the EC’s move, he said the Aam Aadmi Party’s “gambit to influence the bypoll by misusing the police force has been thwarted.”

In his earlier letter to the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer, Badal alleged that the local police were being deployed as AAP’s “de facto” election in-charge in Tarn Taran. He said AAP, fearing defeat, was “weaponising” the SSP’s office to intimidate Akali sarpanches and supporters.